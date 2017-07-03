Hot, humid weather in most parts of country

Islamabad

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours. However, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan Mirpurkhas divisions, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the KP provincial meteorological department here Sunday predicted mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country and rain-thundershowers with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar division. The rain-thunderstorm is also predicted at isolated places in Mardan, Kohat, Bannu FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.

The weather conditions are attributed to synoptic situation that depicts seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan.—APP