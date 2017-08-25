Hot, humid weather in most parts of country

Islamabad

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during next twelve hours. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Malakand divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Thursday morning: Islamabad twenty-two degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-two ,Gilgit nineteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.—APP