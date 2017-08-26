Hot, humid weather likely across country

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in few places of Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Federal Capital, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while mainly hot and humid to grip most parts of the country weather, is expected in most parts of the country. Rainfall is likely at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G khan divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Marked seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is affectingKashmir and adjoining areas, an official of Met office told APP. —APP