Hot, humid weather likely

Islamabad

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country in next 24 hours while, rain- thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, FATA, Islamabad and Kashmir. Weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Weak moist currents from Arabian sea are penetrating upper parts of country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country and its adjoining areas, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Hazara divisions, FATA and Kashmir during this time span. Rainfall recorded during this time duration was Punjab: Lahore (AP 29mm, City 12mm), Gujranwala 06mm, Murree 03mm, Kasur 02mm, KP: Kakul 14mm, Parachinar 03mm, Kashmir: Kotli 12mm and Garhi Dupatta 04mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Sunday were Dalbandin 45øC, Nokkundi, Sibbi 44øC. Main cities temperatures were recorded as Islamabad 37øC, Lahore 36øC, Karachi 34øC, Peshawar 38øC, Quetta 37øC, Gilgit 38øC, Chitral 37øC, Muzaffarabad 37øC, Murree 24øC, Skardu 34øC, Faisalabad 39øC.—APP