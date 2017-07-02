Hot, humid weather likely

Islamabad

Met Office on Saturday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. However, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

For the next 48 hours, it also predicts hot and humid weather in most parts of the country with rain-thundershowers with gusty winds at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during last 24 hours remained as follows: Sindh,Islamkot 74, Kaloi 25, Karachi (Gulshan e Hadid 17, AP 01).—APP