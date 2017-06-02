Hot, dry weather with rain in hilly areas likely

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in hilly areas of Kashmir, Hazara, Gilgit and its adjoining areas. Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hour.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country, PMD stated. Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand,Hazara divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall took place in several cities namely Malamjabba, Cherat, Lower Dir, Dir, Saidu Sharif, Islamabad, Rawalakot.—APP