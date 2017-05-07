Hot, dry weather to prevail

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours, while, very hot weather is likely to prevail in upper Sindh and south Punjab. Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning was:- Islamabad twenty-two degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-three, Quetta thirteen, Gilgit and Murree fifteen and Muzaffarabad sixteen degree centigrade.

Three to four rain spells thunderstorm and isolated hailstorms associated with windstorm are likely in Upper Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Kaber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and adjoining areas of Gilgit-Baltistan in May.

Hot and dry conditions, with chances of dust/thunderstorms, will prevail in the southern half of the country during the month.—APP