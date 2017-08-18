Hot, dry weather predicted across country

Islamabad

Met Office forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country on Thursday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its weather advisory said that rain coupled with thunderstorm was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, and adjoining hilly areas. Temperature of some major cities was recorded as Islamabad 22C, Lahore and Karachi 27C, Peshawar 24C, Quetta 14C, Gilgit 13C, Murree 15 and Muzaffarabad 21C.

Meanwhile, it is reported that River Indus in Guddu-Sukkur and River Swat at Chakdara Bridge are flowing in Low Flood on Thursday. Other main rivers i.e. Kabul, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal. At present the country is experiencing monsoon activity having less significance.—TNS