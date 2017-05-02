Hot, dry weather to persist

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds has been forecast at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Malakand divisions, upper FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

According to Meteorological department, very hot weather conditions are likely to prevail in Sindh, South Balochistan and South Punjab. It has directed the people to avoid unnecessary exit from their houses.

The areas in inner Sindh and south Balochistan are also reeling under intense heat whereas the mercury will probably take the 41 degrees spot in Hyderabad and adjoining cities.

The weather of Punjab turned pleasant after cool winds blew in Islamabad, however; the province is once again facing a surging temperature.

The weathermen have forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Wednesday and Thursday. However, light rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan divisions, upper FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Very hot weather conditions are likely to prevail in Sindh, South Balochistan and South Punjab.—INP