Hot, dry weather in most parts of country

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected over most parts of the country during the next twelve hours. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning: Islamabad eighteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty four, Karachi twenty seven, Peshawar twenty one, Quetta eleven, Gilgit fourteen, Murree ten and Muzaffarabad fifteen degree centigrade.

The Peshawar Provincial Met Office Saturday forecasted partly cloudy for most parts of in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata.—APP