Hot, dry weather likely in most parts

Islamabad

Mainly very hot and dry weather is expected in plain areas of the country while rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at few places in Hazara division, upper FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.

Continental air prevailing over most parts of the country. However, shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country, an official of Met office Ghulam Murtaza told APP.

In last 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Sibbi, Makran, Quetta, Kalat, Sargodha, D.I khan divisions and FATA.

Rainfall recorded during last 24 hours were FATA: 15mm, KP: D.I khan 01mm, Balochistan: Sibbi 05mm, Panjgur, Barkhan 03mm, Khuzdar 01mm.—APP