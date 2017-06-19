Hot, dry weather likely

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours. However, rain dust-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Zhob, FATA, D I Khan, Hazara divisions and Kashmir. Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning was:-Islamabad and Lahore twenty-six degree centigrade, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-five, Gilgit seventeen, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

The Met office predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Multan, DI khan divisions, lower Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Rainfall was observed at various cities including Lower Dir, Drosh, Balakot, Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad), Islamabad (Z.P, Bokra, Saidpur),Mangla, Multan, Kamra and Muzaffarabad. highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu, Sibbi and Larkana where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 39°C, minimum was 26.6°C and humidity was 26 per cent.—APP