Hot, dry weather likely

Islamabad

Mainly very hot and dry weather is expected in plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours. However, dust-thunderstorm rain with gusty winds may occur at isolated places of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Malakand, Hazara divisions, upper FATA and Kashmir.

The Met officials said rainfall was recorded at several cities including Noorpurthal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Bahawalnagar, Murree, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Joharabad, Rawalpindi, Rawalakot and Kotli. Tuesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 53.5°C while it was 50°C at Sibbi, 49°C at Jacobabad and Dadu, 48°C at Larkana and 47°C at Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Bhakkar, Sakrund and Sukkur. In Lahore maximum temperature came down to 39°C while minimum was 25°C.—APP