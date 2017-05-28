Hot, dry weather to grip most parts of country

Islamabad

Mainly very hot and dry weather is expected in plain areas of country while rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during next 24 hours. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office Muhammad Ayaz told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained very hot and dry in most parts of the country. Maximum temperatures recorded on Saturday were :Turbat, Sibbi 52øC,Jacobabad 51 C , Larkana 50 C, Dadu, Sukkur, Moen-jo-darro 49 C, Noorpurthal, R.Y Khan, Bhakkar, Kot Addu 48øC. Peshawar 46øC, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan 44øC, Hyderabad, Islamabad 41øC, Muzaffarabad 39øC, Quetta 38øC, Dir, Gilgit 37øC, Karachi 36øC, Chitral 35øC, Murree 30øC and Skardu 29øC.—APP