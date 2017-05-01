Hot, dry weather to grip most areas

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected over most parts of the country while very hot weather conditions are likely to prevail in Sindh and South Balochistan.

Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office Rashid Bilal told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts while very hot weather conditions prevailed in Sindh and lower Balochistan.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places of Malakand, Sargodha divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Sunday wer Lasbella 44øC, Shaheed Benazirabad, Turbat, Chhor, Mithi 43øC, Thatta, Sibbi, Dadu, Badin, Karachi, Padidan 42øC, Hyderabad 41øC, Multan 38øC.—APP