Hot, dry weather expected

7

Islamabad

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during day time in next 24 hours.
However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Multan, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions & Kashmir, while at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi divisions, FATA, Islamabad & Gilgit-Baltistan.
The Multan Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of duststorm, thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.—APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR