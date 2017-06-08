Hot, dry weather expected

Islamabad

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during day time in next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Multan, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions & Kashmir, while at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi divisions, FATA, Islamabad & Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Multan Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of duststorm, thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.—APP