Hot, dry weather to continue

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in North Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours. However, very hot weather is forecasted to grip upper Sindh and south/central Punjab.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to affect during next few days, an official of Met office Muhammad Farooq told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in upper Sindh and south/central Punjab. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, D.I khan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, D.G khan divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.—APP