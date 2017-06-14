Hot, dry weather to continue

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours while rain-thunderstorm is likely at a few places in South Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Rainfall is expected in Bahawalpur division, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to move eastwards during next 24 hours, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Malakand, Hazara, D.I khan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was KP: Lower Dir 07mm, Drosh, Balakot 01mm, Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 06mm.—APP