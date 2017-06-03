Hot, dry weather to continue

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot weather is likely over plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh and its adjoining Balochistan in next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. The Bahawalur Met Office has forecast a dry and hot weather for Bahawalpur and adjoining areas during next 24 hours. It recorded highest maximum temperature 45 Centigrade and lowest minimum 33 Centigrade during last 24 hours.

The dry and hot to very hot weather has been forecast for the region for next 24 hours.

Highest temperatures recorded on Friday were Dadu, Sibbi 48øC, R.Y.Khan 47øC, Jacobabad, Sh. Benazirabad, Padidan, Larkana, Nokkundi 46øC. Multan 44øC, Hyderabad 42øC, Lahore 42øC, Faisalabad 41øC, Peshawar 40øC, Islamabad 38øC, Karachi, Muzaffarabad, Quetta 37øC, Chitral, Dir 35øC, Gilgit 34øC, Skardu 28øC and Murree 27øC.—APP