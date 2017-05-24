Any hostile action on border to be responded befittingly: Bajwa

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

“Notwithstanding our desire for enduring peace with our neighbours, any hostile action anywhere along our frontiers shall be responded to most befittingly,” the chief of army staff (COAS) said while presiding over the 75th Annual Formation Commanders conference held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, the military’s media wing said in a statement..

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Qamar said budding state of stability achieved after countless sacrifices made by the security forces, law enforcement agencies and “by the nation shall be consolidated to have a normalised Pakistan”.

The conference, attended by all General Officers of the Army, was briefed on geo-strategic environment, progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, operational preparedness against conventional threat and other matters concerning national security.

Referring to his recent visits to frontline field formations along the eastern and western frontiers, Gen Qamar appreciated the high state of operational readiness and morale of troops especially displayed in response to recent ceasefire violations.

The forum also deliberated on situation in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), recent measures for better Pak-Afghan border management, impending Fata reforms and reiterated requirement of reform process in line with aspirations of people of Fata.

While focusing on the security situation in Balochistan, the forum reiterated its resolve to continue meaningful contributions towards stability and progress of the province with support of its people.

Progress of the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its security arrangements also came under discussion. The participants emphasized on further secure environment for timely progress of the mega initiative.

Operations in Punjab, Karachi and elsewhere will be continued till sustainable stability is achieved, the ISPR statement added