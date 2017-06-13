Hopes for Pak-Afghan cooperation

Malik Ashraf

IN the backdrop of the fast-deteriorating relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with the latter invariably raising an accusing finger towards Pakistan after every incident of terrorism, the meeting between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the SCO summit was certainly an ice-breaking event and a collateral benefit of the presence of the two leaders at the international forum. Ashraf Ghani for quite some time has shown an impulsive propensity to blame Pakistan for involvement in the acts of terrorism in Afghanistan and his tone and tenor were more harsh after the June 1 suicide attack in Kabul that killed score of people and during the international conference in Kabul attended by 23 countries.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two leaders recognized that terrorism was a common threat to both the countries and agreed that a close cooperation between them was imperative for eliminating the menace. They also agreed to use the Quadrilateral (QCG) mechanism as well as bilateral channel to undertake specific actions against terror groups and to evolve through mutual consultations a mechanism to monitor and verify such actions. Such understandings have also been reached in the past but somehow they never materialized into concrete actions due to the permeating ambiance of mistrust between the two countries.

There is a consensus at the regional and as well as global level that peace in Afghanistan was not possible without Pakistan playing an active role and vice verse Peace and stability was not possible in Pakistan without peace in Pakistan. The military and political leaders of USA are also mindful of the need for Pakistan and Afghanistan to overcome their differences as they believe that the solution of Afghan conundrum without Pakistan was not possible. The Afghan leadership also needs to accept this inescapable reality and engage in a dialogue with Pakistan with sincerity of purpose. The two countries surely need a joint mechanism to deal with the burgeoning threat by the terrorists.

So logically speaking Pakistan could not act against its own interests by fomenting or supporting terrorism in Afghanistan for any worldly reason. It has suffered the most in the war against terrorism and shown its unswerving resolve to eliminate this scourge through operation Zarb-i-Azb and Raddul Fasad which is being pursued in the most ferocious manner. Pakistan has also been making earnest efforts to promote Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process of reconciliation in Afghanistan. It played a very significant role in evolving the QCG, initiating QCCG and ensuring participation in trilateral talks initiated by Russia recently and also sponsored the first ever interface between the Afghan government and the Afghan Taliban. But unfortunately those initiatives were overshadowed by other debilitating developments.

Pakistan has also been urging the Afghan authorities for collective efforts to deal with the phenomenon of terrorism, particularly coordinated efforts to manage the borders. Before the launch of operation Zarb-e-Azb the Afghan authorities were forewarned about the possibility of TTP operatives escaping into Afghanistan and were asked to make sure that they did not find refuge on the Afghan territory. But unfortunately that cooperation never came forth and the leadership of TTP managed to cross-over to Afghanistan to establish their base from where they carried out terrorist attacks in Pakistan including the one at Sehwan Sharif.

Now that the stalemate has been broken and hopes of cooperation between the two countries rekindled, Afghanistan must take positive steps to build an ambience of trust and to consolidate the gains made at the talks between the leaders of the two countries at Astana. There is a need for joint efforts to manage the border between the two countries. Pakistan has already taken some concrete steps unilaterally to manage the border and the option of fencing the Pak-Afghan border has also been mulled because Pakistan simply cannot afford to allow cross-border movement of the terrorist elements.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are neighbours and have very strong religious, cultural and historic and economic bonds. Afghanistan being a land locked country depends on Pakistan for its trade with the outside world. None of the two can change the geographical and historic linkages between them. Their interests are inextricably linked with each other. Afghanistan needs peace and stability. Pakistan needs peace and stability and so do the countries of the region. That provides a very strong common cause for them to act in unison to eliminate the threat of terrorism.

Powerful countries of the region like Russia and China are ready to help in promoting the peace process in Afghanistan as well as dealing with terrorism. After Pakistan joining the SCO the prospects of a collective regional effort for peace in Afghanistan have opened up. The members of the organization supported by the US can play an effective role in removing the atmosphere of mistrust between Afghanistan and Pakistan and encouraging them for cooperative efforts in dealing with the terrorists as well as putting in place a mechanism to monitor those actions.

