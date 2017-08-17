Hooliganism on Independence Day

The nation celebrated her 70th Independence Day on 14th August 2017. Almighty Allah blessed us with an independent country under the radical leadership of Mohammad Ali Jinnah (Quaid-e-Azam). Since then we have been undermining her resources in all possible ways. In 1971 we were cut into two states but we could not learn any lesson from that disaster. Adventurous dictators marched towards the throne to remove the thorn of democracy from the bemoaning country. The country became the hub of terrorism. We lost tens of thousands of our loved ones on roads and in mosques in various suicide attacks. Chauvinism took us in religion and politics and we almost lost balance of mind in everyday life.

This added an extra amount of anger in our blood. Devoid of all sorts of entertainment our youth resorted to roads, becoming sadist, they tease everyone who comes to their way. Unfortunately, our festivals and anniversaries have now been marked with gigantic amount of hooliganism. It becomes rather impossible to move on roads in the presence of these bikers who with their hellish acrobatic feats put their own lives as well as others to great dangers. Hospitals overflow with limbs fracture cases on these days. Why we put our precious lives to such danger that may cause permanent disability. Spilt milk is spilt milk; we cannot undo our misdoings later on. A modification in law is urgently required for the security of commuters as well as bikers.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

