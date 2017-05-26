Honouring HRs abusers is insult to humanity: FO

India heating up situation on LoC

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Indian act of awarding military honour to the officer who used a Kashmiri youth as human shield during clashes in the valley drew strong criticism from Pakistan on Thursday.

“It is a crime and an insult to humanity. Amnesty International called the awarding a move to condone human rights abuses in Indian-occupied Kashmir,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said during his weekly press briefing.

This is the not first time Indian occupation forces have displayed such cowardice and inhumanity,” he said, urging the international community and the United Nations to take notice of the human rights violation.

Zakaria also criticized heavy deployment of occupying troops ahead of Ramazan.

“There is heavy deployment of Indian forces at and around the historic Jama Masjid in Srinagar every Friday, to create an atmosphere of fear and harassment in wake of Ramzaan as thousands of people from other districts and far off places travel to Srinagar to offer prayers in the Grand Masjid,” he said.

Responding to queries, the foreign office spokesperson said India is heating up the situation on Line of Control and heightening tension in order to divert attention from its perpetual atrocities in occupied Kashmir, adding the international community including the US and the United Nations have expressed their concerns on the LoC situation.

He said the world community is mindful of the perils facing the region. It is vital that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir dispute are implemented at the earliest. For this, the territory should be demilitarised so that the Kashmiri people could exercise their right to self determination through a UN plebiscite in an environment free of bloodshed. He said India needs to understand that it can not wish away or suppress the Kashmir movement.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said that instability in India is a reality. Seventeen insurgencies are going on in the country while persecution of minorities is rampant there. The gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir have also been condemned by the world. He said the present situation in India has also raised fears amongst the investors.

Nafees Zakariya said India is involved in perpetrating and financing terrorism inside Pakistan. He said the confessional statement of Kulbushan Jhadav confirms Indian involvement in espionage and subversive activities in Pakistan. About Kulbushan case, the spokesperson said India claims of victory in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is incorrect and misleading. He said the international court has just stayed the execution and we are preparing for the next hearing of the case.

Responding to a question about the recently held Summit in Riyadh, the spokesperson said Pakistan remains committed to the unity of Islamic countries and will continue to make efforts in this regard.

About CPEC, he said it is an economic development project which entails benefits not only for Pakistan and China but the entire region. Many countries have expressed their interest to join the mega project. He said there is no reason for any country to make the project controversial.