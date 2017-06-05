Honour for King Suleman

SAUDI King Suleman Bin Abdul Aziz, the custodian of two Holy Mosques, has been named the Islamic personality of the Year by the organising committee of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award in recognition of his positions and tremendous contributions in the service of Islam, Muslims and the holy shrines.

This Award has been honoured to a long list of esteemed Islamic characters and entities over the last two decades in appreciation to their shiny records in serving Islam. Given the work done by King Suleman in serving and facilitating the visitors of the two holy Mosques and easing the rituals for Haj and Umrah pilgrims by carrying out the extension projects, we have no doubt in saying that nobody deserved the prestigious award more than King Suleman who in fact has emerged as one of the great leaders and historic trendsetters. The Islamic nation is proud of his distinguished services, fine traits and honourable stances. Apart from his countless charitable and humanitarian works, he has also made relentless efforts to unify Arabs and Muslims so that they could confront the challenges collectively. The recently conducted US-Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh as well as establishment of Islamic Military Alliance on terror speaks volume about the vision and farsightedness of King Suleman to lead the efforts to address the challenges of extremism and terrorism collectively that has badly defamed the image of our great religion because of the sordid acts of some misguided elements. In fact, the entire Muslim Ummah always looks towards Saudi leadership for guidance in all matters. We are confident that the revered leadership will continue to play its part in future as well to steer the Muslim world out of current turmoil. We understand that the war against terror is not only just military but also about winning hearts and minds. Centre to combat extremism launched recently in Riyadh, while presenting true face of Islam, should also develop proper narrative as how to counter extremist mindset in our societies.

Related