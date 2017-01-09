Honour killing in Balochistan

Mannan Samad

Turbat, Kech

Honour killing is not new in our society. Each year approximately 1000 Pakistani women are killed for bringing “so-called shame” upon their families. However, Year 2016 proved worst for Balochistan which outdid all the other provinces of Pakistan. So much so 220 incidents of violence against women were reported in the province in a span of three months’ period.

According to a report of an NGO, 76 women were abused physically. Among those, 36 women were honour killed in various parts of Balochistan province during 2016. Social workers and political leaders need to take a serious view against such heinous acts so that no precious souls are wasted and the society on the whole face no side effects.