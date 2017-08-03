Honour killing claims two lives

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

A father-in-law shot his daughter-in-law and his alleged paramour dead over pretext of Karo-Kari [honour killing] at village Mubarak Shar, near Chak Town in the limits of Daim Malik Police Station, some 60 kilometers away form here, on Wednesday after noon.

Muhammad Nawaz Brohi, the SHO Daim Malik informed this scriber that a married young girl identified as Rukhsana, aged around 20, wife of Peerano Shar and a young man identified as Muhammad Khan aka Bhudho, aged around 25, son of Ali Hassan Shar, resident of same village.