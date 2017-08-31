Honour killing claims two lives

Staff Reporter

Jacobabad

A real brother killed his sister and her an alleged paramour over an allegation of Karo-Karo at village Himat Larwai, in the limits of Meeranpur Police Station, near Ghari Kheero tehsil of district Jacobabad, here on after noon.

Oshaq Shar, the SHO Meeranpur Police Station told this scribe that a ruthless brother named Hussain Bakhsh by caste Larwai opened fire on his real unmarried sister identified as Venjhar Khatoon and her alleged paramour identified as Irshad Ahmed near water channel out side of the village and managed to escape, SHO elaborated.

Following on the information, area police rushed on the spot and transported the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Garhi Kheero for postmortem and necessary formalities.