It is hard to mention that Naghma, a young girl from Khyber Agency, has become the latest victim of honour killing. According to locals, Naghma had belonged to a poor family and she worked as conductor with her father disguising as a boy. Recently, a young M Phil student Hina Shahnawaz also became victim of honour killing.

However, a non-governmental organisation has reported that 20 cases of honour killing have been reported from various parts of the province. Moreover, according to Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, a total of 4,398 cases of honour killing were reported from different parts of the country from January 2011 to January 2017. Unfortunately, of these, almost 390 cases were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is shameful for the authorities that honour killing has still remained a challenge for them. I draw the attention of authorities to look into the matter and immediately find a way to minimise it.

BABA FAIZ

Bal Nigwar Turbat

