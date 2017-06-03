Honor 8 Lite now available in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Huawei unveiled today the much anticipated ‘Sapphire Blue’ edition of Honor 8 Lite, the brand’s latest smartphone to be launched under the flagship Honor 8 series. Embodying the motto “Get light, feel glamorous”, Honor 8 Lite’s limited edition Sapphire blue is designed for the internet-minded, style-conscious millennial looking for an eye-catching device because the dazzling blue colour is a scene stealer. According to the research and testing done in the honor lab tests, the colour blue is what customers associate most with tranquility and peace. This colour has been designed especially for the Asian market to cater to cater to customers liking. The Sapphire Blue unibody with stunning light reflection and brushed steel effect finish has been inspired by the mesmerizing scenes of the Antelope Canyon and exudes premium quality. Its 7.6mm slim body and chamfered edges provide a comfortable yet firm grip. “Honor is dedicated to creating devices that match our millennial users’ lifestyles and unique personalities.