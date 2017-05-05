Honey bees attack claims one life

One person died and five other injured as honey bees attacked a student campus in Alama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), in jurisdiction of I-9 Police Station.

According to the police, 40 year old Gulzar Ahmed died due to the attack of honey bees while five people including Ghulam Fareed, Amir Nawaz, Waqas Hussain, Tanveer Hussain and Afraz sustain injuries.

The injured had been shifted to hospital for medical treatment.—APP

