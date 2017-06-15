Honesty is the best policy

Youths of today should be moulded to behave honestly right from school. I believe schools have to teach values because somewhere along the line, if we don’t, our society is going to get worse than it is. Today, when corruption is like an ulcer in the stomach of India’s economy, students need to imitate teachers who are effortlessly honest, trusting, fair, respectful, and responsible in their actions. Teachers who demonstrate integrity are accountable for providing academic programmes of quality and positive educational experiences. Teachers have to display honesty by telling the truth and acting in an honorable way. As a role model for students, teachers have to accept the moral obligation to be honest, regardless of the situation. Sensitising school students on the issue of corruption will help to deepen their knowledge about the threats of corruption as it will change their attitudes and the level of tolerance for corruption in their own environment. Further, youths will learn how to recognize situations that lead to corruption in everyday life. Like learning a sports skill through sustained practice, morally appropriate actions become natural and consistent. Honesty serves as a prerequisite to trust, fairness, respect, and responsibility.

VINOD C DIXIT

Ahmedabad, India

