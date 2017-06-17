This is in response to Vinod C Dixit’s letter titled “Honesty is the best policy” (June 15). Ask any self-declared nationalist about his opinion on corruption. He will zealously claim that it forms the greatest menace of the nation and needs to be immediately wiped off from the soil of the country!

This “nationalist” will religiously paint his face in colour of the national flag, flock to the stadium in droves and zealously root for his country in a cricket match! And if any “unpatriotic” in form of a true cricket-lover dares to applaud a brilliant stroke of any batsman of opposition; our “patriotic” friends will not only abuse him with choicest words possible, but also character-assassinate him as “anti-nationalist”! Now comes the irony!

In order to gain access to the stadium so as to exhibit his “nationalism”, he had not hesitated a bit to purchase the match ticket worth Rs. 1500/- by paying Rs. 7000/- or Rs. 15000/- through the black market! And the greatest tragedy remains that our “nationalist” brother who is “dead against” corruption will flaunt about his ticket-purchase through the backdoor by paying an astronomical sum so as to prove his “immense love” for the nation by rooting for the home cricket team within the stadium!

Yes, this type of “fight” against corruption is being religiously played in this supremely “nationalist” society! Some are “boldly” encouraging corruption by purchasing tickets for cricket matches through dubious elements; some are patronising the corrupt lot, touts and black-marketers so as to grab prized seats in educational institutions for their children or to get access to Passports without police verification. And far from being ashamed of their act, they gloat about their monetary clout and “connections” and along with it condemn the politicians and government officials for indulging in corruption!

What a tragedy! “Profess what you preach” remains the last statement in their personal dictionaries. It is very easy to pay lip service against the menace of corruption, but never do the “nationalist” “conscientious” brigade care to perceive the actual definition and meaning of being honest.

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

Kolkata, India

Related