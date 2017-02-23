Honest, diligent police officials pride of police dept: IGP

Salim Ahmed

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera has said that honest and diligent police officers and officials are pride of police department.

Dr. Arif Mushtaq has set an example for the department through his honest, assiduous and devoted services. He has been one of the most professional and courageous police officers. IGP stated this while addressing to farewell function regarding retirement of Additional IGP Establishment Punjab, Dr. Arif Mushtaq, organized at Central Police Office, Lahore today.

Additional IGP Training, Capt. (R) Usman Khattak, Add: IGP Operations/Investigation Punjab, Capt. (R) Arif Nawaz, Add: IGP PHP Amjad Javed Saleemi, Add: IGP/CCPO Lahore, Capt. (R) Amin Wains, Add: IGP Special Branch, Faisal Shahkar, RPO Gujranwala/ Add: IGP Muhammad Tahir, Add: IGP Welfare and Finance, Shoaib Dastgir, DIG Operations Punjab, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG Traffic Punjab, Farooq Mazhar, DIG Establishemnt-I, Azhar Hameed Khokhar, DIG Establishemnt-II, Salman Chaudhary, DIG I.T, Shahid Hanif, DIG Headquarters Punjab, B.A Nasir, DIG Welfare Punjab, Waseem Sial, DIG R and D Ahmad Ishaque Jahangir and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Additional IGP Establishment Punjab, Dr. Arif Mushtaq joined police force as ASP in 1987. He is from 15thcommon and was promoted to the ranks of SP in 1993, DIG is 2009 and to Additional IGP in 2015. He served in Islamabad, Abbottabad, Lakki Marwat, Peshawar, Lahore, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Kasur, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Motorway Police, Special Branch Punjab and Punjab Highway Patrol on different ranks.

Additional IGP Establishment Punjab, Dr. Arif Mushtaq said on this occasion that, I have mixed feelings of happiness and sadness at the moment. I am happy that I have succeeded in my service and Allah (S.W.T) has gave me the courage to stand firm in any difficult situation but also sad at the same time because I am leaving my colleagues and friends in the police department. I assure IGP and all officers and friends that my services for the department will always be available voluntarily.

Inspector General Police Punjab, Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera also presented souvenir to Dr. Arif Mushtaq.