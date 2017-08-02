Honda motorcycle sales boost quarterly net profit

Tokyo

Japanese vehicle maker Honda on Tuesday said net profit for the second quarter rose by double digits boosted by strong motorcycle sales, revising up its full-year forecast. The Tokyo-based company said “solid sales of two-wheel vehicles in Asia and cost reduction efforts” contributed to increased profits. Motorcycle sales volume grew in India and Vietnam, Honda said, while four-wheel vehicle sales volume increased in Japan and China but declined in North America. Japan’s number-three automaker booked net profit of 207.3 billion yen ($1.88 billion) in the April-June period, up 18.7 percent from the previous year. Sales grew 7.0 percent to 3.71 trillion yen, while operating profit rose 0.9 percent to 269.2 billion yen. Honda boosted its net profit forecast to 545 billion yen from an earlier figure of 530 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 2018. It also lifted its fiscal year operating profit and revenue outlooks.—AFP