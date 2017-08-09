Honda City Basic Grade, Aspire 2017 launched

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited (HACPL) Tuesday launched a new edition of Honda City Basic Grade 2017 and Honda City Aspire 2017.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer Toichi Ishiyama said that Honda City is the dynamic product for us in the local automobile market. HACPL vice president production, Kenichi Matsuo and a large number of dealers were also present on the occasion. Over the years, Honda city has proved to be an integral part of our business expansion.

He said that every Honda models are known to exceed the customers’ expectation in terms of design and technology. With sharper design and several of advance features, these new models will escalate their position in the segment, he added.