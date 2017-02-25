Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan conducts BR-V drive at Bali

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited arranged a test drive event for media officials at Bali Indonesia. It was aimed at giving a true taste and experience of All new BR-V, Pakistan’s first locally manufactured midsize 7 seater SUV, to top media officials across Pakistan.

The participants flew from Pakistan to Bali Indonesia to take part in the exciting event. The BR-V test drive was arranged at the scenicBatur Geopark, the site of the active Mount Batur volcano. With its Solid Wing Face and High Ground Clearance BR-V was a perfect vehicle for the beautiful Batur Geopark. The vehicle is tough and sturdy which nicely adapts to rough terrains and off-track conditions.

The participants were thrilled by the grandeur of the landscape coupled with the comforting BR-V drive. During the exhilarating test drive the participants not only enjoyed the drive of the vehicle but also experienced numerous features like EPS (Electric Power Steering), Eco Indicator, Multi Information LCD Display, Audio Steering Switches, Power Retractable Door Mirror with Turning Signal, Rear Parking Camera etc.

Being the only locally produced mid-sized SUV All new BR-V is going to be an exciting addition in the local automobile market. BR-V is equipped with 1.5L i-VTEC engine which is coupled with CVT transmission only. With 1.5 liter i-VTEC it produces powerful torque and gives excellent performance.

Participants enjoyed driving on the winding, ascending and descending tracks. They enjoyed the drive and performance of the car on a journey that was made memorable. As our society mostly consists of large families and urban to rural traveling is quite frequent, 7-seater BR-V could be an ideal choice.

The wait is finally over and nationwide booking is now open at all Honda 3S dealerships.BR-V will be available in 2 grades i-VTEC &i-VTEC S with a tentative price of PKR 2,229,000&2,329,000 respectively. Now customer can book BR-V with a minimum advance payment of PKR 1 million.