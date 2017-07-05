Homes for homeless

Everyone wants to have a shelter of his own. Those fortunate enough to have adequate resources are building their own houses here, there and everywhere. Those with limited/meagre resources have no option but to reside in rented premises. This is more true about low-paid government servants and for the retired pensioners as well. The federal government had made another quite appreciable attempt to provide houses to the homeless people across the country.

A Committee was given the task of working out financial arrangements and other relevant details for the housing scheme and was to make recommendations within the stipulated period for subsequent consideration and approval by the federal cabinet accordingly. But the inordinate delay in any further announcement as a follow up to the federal cabinet decision is creating misgivings and misconceptions in the minds of the homeless people and they have started questioning whether the federal government was serious when the initial decision was taken.

Under the so proposed housing scheme, housing projects were planned to be launched for tens of thousands of homeless people which were to be financed through government financial assistance and support allowing the apparently homeless people to purchase their own houses over a somewhat longer period of 16 years through monthly instalments.

Seemingly this was a good move by the federal government to address much desired/felt need of the people. It will be highly appreciated that in the first instance, the scheme details are worked out even now without any further delay, approved and duly announced at the earliest possible and alongside measures are taken to ensure that only genuine homeless people benefit from it and the monthly instalments determined keeping in view their financial conditions particularly of the retired pensioners who obviously also want to have a shelter of their own/. It is expected that a good scheme like this will be announced and implemented without any further delay with sincerity of purpose in a transparent manner and the needy, deserving homeless people will be allowed to benefit from it without any political affiliations and considerations whatsoever, please.

MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

