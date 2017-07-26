Home minister reviews law, order situation

Staff Reporter

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal reviewed the prevailing law and order situation in Karachi here on Tuesday. Additional IG Karachi, AIG Traffic, Additional IG CTD, SSP Malir, DIG EAST and other high level officials attended the meeting, said a statement issued here. The minister directed the officers to keep a strict watch over the terrorist and criminal activities in the city. He expressed his concerns over the martyrdoms of policemen in the city.

He said that vigorous actions would be taken against terrorist and criminals in the mega city.

Sohail said that police patrolling be stepped up to counter any untoward situation. He also issued special directives to provide traffic police sergeants, on duty, with immediate police protection. He pointed out that Sindh government allocates a huge amount of money for Sindh Police and other law enforcement agencies to protect lives and properties of the people.

Sohail paid tremendous tributes to the police martyrs. He directed the Additional IG Karachi to conduct a crackdown against those criminals who were involved in the killings of policemen. He also directed him to provide him (the minister) with performance reports of every police station on daily basis.