City Reporter

A homage was paid to the famous poets, Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib and Faiz Ahmad Faiz here at Arts Council of Pakistan Wednesday evening.

The famous director Zia Mohhyeuddin and Dr Noman ul Haq read the poetries of renowned poets which were highly appreciated by the audience.

The event marked to celebrate Faiz’s birth date and observe the death aniversery of Mirza Ghalib.