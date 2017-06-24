Holy month turned into a mourning month in IOK: Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has said that the holy month of Ramadan has been turned into a month of mourning and grief in the territory as killing of the Kashmiri youth is continuing unabated.

Muhammad Yasin Malik visited SMHS hospital in Srinagar and met the youth injured in the firing of pellets and bullets by Indian forces in Kakapora and other areas of the territory.

“Continued bloodshed and atrocities actually show the animosity of Indian leadership and its Kashmiri stooges with the Kashmiri Muslims,” the JKLF Chairman said while talking to the injured youth.

He condemned the killing of another youngster, Tawseef Ahmed, and injuring of dozens of others in the use of brute force by Indian forces. He said that the killing of five youth in Pulwama and Sopore did not satisfy the sadistic pleasure of the occupational forces as they continued their state terrorism by showering bullets and pellets on common people killing one and injuring many others at Kakpora in Pulwama.

Yasin Malik said that the killing spree and unleashing a new phase of oppression against common people in the month of Ramadan had again exposed the ugly face of Indian fascism and this holy month has been turned as a month of mourning and grief on Kashmiris.

The JKLF Chief paid rich tributes to the youth martyred by Indian forces’ personnel recently and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. He also paid homage to martyred, Aijaz Ahmed Bazaz who was martyred in custody by Indian police in 2000. He expressed solidarity with the family of the Aijaz.

Meanwhile, a JKLF delegation comprising Muhammad Rajab, Tariq Ahmed and Nisar Ahmed visited the residences of the youth martyrs in Pulwama and expressed solidarity with their families.—KMS