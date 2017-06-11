Holy month of Ramazan: Blood and ink flow together in Kashmir

Maemuna Sadaf Hashmi

RAMAZAN is a sacred month for every Muslim. Muslims all over the world, observe this month with religious zeal and fervour. Indian atrocities have increase in Kashmir during this month.

India has clamped curfew in Kashmir, after violence occurred. This violence was a result of martyr of senior leader Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, who belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen. He was martyred by Indian Armed forces on 3rd June.

In riot, Government forces gear erected cordons in the main cities, to prevent people from reaching the Commander’s funeral. Last year, hundreds of the protestors were killed after the martyrdom of Hurriat leader BurhanVani. To scatter Protestants, India even used pellet guns after the said incident.

Students and youngsters are life blood of any nation. Last few days, India has started to kill youngsters and students of Kashmir. In Kupwara district, Indian force killed students brutally and injured many.

According to Kashmir media service, students of Hindu Ward Degree College wanted to conduct protest rally against illegal Indian occupation in Kashmir. Indian deployed forces and police, used tear gas to stop this protest. Students waved Pakistani flag on College building. To debar those, Indian forces used weapon against them, not only in this district but all over Kashmir. In Pulwama, school students were demanding action against security personnel who had allegedly roughed up students during ongoing protests. As well as, a police raid on Government Degree College in Pulwama on April 15, 2017, had triggered protests by students in various other parts of Kashmir which continue to take place intermittently.

India is trying to suppress Kashmir freedom movement. To make Kashmir a part of it, India is trying every tactic on Kashmiri people. Now, students of colleges and universities are its target. Atrocities of Indian armed forces on young Kashmiri students are increasing day by day. They want these students to be crippled, disillusioned and halt them from fighting for freedom. Some of the students were brutally killed and a lot of injured.

Hindu extremist are also being trained to help Indian army. An organization named Sina had decided to send Hindu extremist in Kashmir. To deteriorate Kashmir’s Freedom movement, India decided to fight proxy war against innocent Kashmiri by sending Hindu insurrectionist to the territory. These Hindus will try to deteriorate Muslim unity.

The curfew, in mainly Muslim region, crippled life across most of Kashmir. Due to curfew in the area, eatables and other necessities of life became invincible.

Srinagar’s Central mosque remained bolted and devotees were barred from offering prayers. The most brutal decision of Indian forces was to keep city’s central mosque locked, in the Holy month of Ramazan. Muslims protested against this brutal act but in vain.

Authorities snapped internet mobile services and calling services Saturday. Social websites, like Face book and twitter along with other 22 websites are blocked in Indian Occupied Kashmir already.

India is using every ways and means to suppress Kashmir’s freedom moment but it is unsuccessful. Kashmir’s Freedom movement is at its despite of all Indian brutalities. Pakistan should support Kashmir freedom struggle and raise this issue on all international forums. It is need of the hour to expose Indian state terrorism in the front of world.