Whenever the holy festival of Eid al-Fitr knocks at the horizon, my mind goes in a flashback mode a quarter of a century earlier when I was in college. We used to live in our college hostel where a significant percentage of the boarders happened to be Muslims. An extremely cordial and friendly environment used to dominate our hostel premises. The home of two of our close friends, Younas Ali Sheikh and Basir Ali, were comparatively nearby and so they used to invite us to their village to celebrate Eid. And when that much cherished D-Day arrives, our group of 4 boys used to start our journey. After reaching our destination station by train, a remarkable journey on the roof of the bus through the green fields of rural Bengal. And after descending, a walk of about 2 kilometer along ponds and plantations. And thereafter we could locate the village of our friends in distance amidst coconut trees and bamboo groves. A small simple white mosque surrounding which villagers of all ages used to be in their cheerful best! Not to forget the unfathomable warmth, love and hospitality of the parents, family members and neighbors of Younas and Basir. A relishing lunch comprising of delicious dishes(we didn’t care about various branding of meat in the form of “permissible” or “taboo”) used to make our day. Oh what a day it used to be! In this context, I feel proud to recollect how our seniors like Abdul Jalal, Wazed Hussain or Qazi Imdadullah used to lead or guide us during the celebration of Saraswati Puja in our hostel. Also I remember how the Qutubuddins used to visit the home of my cousin sister to celebrate Bhai-Phonta(the day when sisters apply sandalwood paste on the foreheads of the brothers and pray for their well-being)! Yes, this is my Bengal enriched in the secular humanitarian legacy of Rabindranath Tagore-Kazi Nazrul Islam! Rogue elements exist in each and every society of the world who vitiate the environment to meet their vested interests. Such elements definitely exist in Bengal also. But sanity and rationality demands that along with Bengal, all societies of the world remain extremely cautious so that those fringe communal elements do not succeed in conquering the inherent humanity imbedded within us.

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

Kolkata, India

