Hollande in Iraq to review war on IS

Baghdad

French President Francois Hollande arrived in Baghdad Monday to meet the French forces helping Iraq in the fight against IS and to hold talks with top officials.

Hollande had already visited in 2014 and remains the most prominent head of state to come to Iraq since the launch two and half years ago of a US-led coalition against the rebels.

The French president, who is travelling with Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, will also stop in the autonomous northern region of Kurdistan during his one-day visit.

Iraqi forces completely collapsed when IS rebels took over second city Mosul in June 2014 and swept across much of the country’s Sunni Arab heartland.

The jihadists then gained more territory in August 2014, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee from areas that had been controlled by the Kurdish peshmerga forces.

Since it joined the United States in the coalition in September 2014, French aircraft have conducted 5,700 sorties, around 1,000 strikes and destroyed more than 1,700 targets, according to defence ministry figures.—Agencies