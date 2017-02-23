Holding PSL final in Lahore to be great thing for Pakistan cricket: Viv Richards

Sharjah

Former West Indies’ great and Quetta Gladiators’ mentor, Sir Vivian Richards believes that holding PSL final in Lahore would be a very positive step for Pakistan cricket as it will boost up the interest for the sport there.

“Holding the final in Lahore would be a great thing for Pakistan cricket. Such a game will go a long way in generating and rejuvenating interest in the game in Pakistan,” Viv told Pak Passion during an interview.

“It is my belief that there is too much talent in Pakistan and regardless of how good a team maybe in terms of ranking, they will always derive the greatest pleasure by playing in front of their home crowds. They want and need the adulation they receive from their home fans on their home soil,” the West Indies’ great added.

He also revealed that he would not mind visiting Pakistan for the final of PSL if there are proper security arrangements put in for players and staff.

“I, for one, would have no problems in going to Pakistan as long as arrangements are in place and it would be more welcoming for us if Quetta Gladiators are in the final once again,” he further told.

He recalled some of his unforgettable moments while touring Pakistan and told that love for the game in that part of the world is inspirational.

“I have always felt that it doesn’t matter where the game is played as long as the game is loved itself. In Pakistan, the love for the game is inspirational to say the least. I remember clearly that we used to travel the length and breadth of the country,” he said.

However, he has some horrific memories of touring Pakistan as well, “One must remember that those were the days when the Russians had invaded Afghanistan and we could hear the vibrations from the bombs being dropped across the border when we played in Peshawar.”

Viv named some of his friends from Pakistan and said that he always enjoyed playing there, “All in all, I have fond memories of Pakistan and I am very honoured to have some great friends from that country such as Imran Khan, the Late Wasim Raja, Javed Miandad and the squash player Jahangir Khan. These are some of the many players and adversaries in Pakistan I have a lot of respect for.”—AFP