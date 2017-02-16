Hold PSL final in Karachi, city’s mayor proposes

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Thursday said he would like the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to hold the final match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the metropolis.

He said this while speaking to media in Karachi and also tweeted about it, promising support to organise the event in every way.

The PCB had promised to provide top-level security to the PSL finalists at Gaddafi Stadium.

But a bomber targeting police negotiating with protesting pharmacists on Monday killed 13 people in Lahore, casting fresh doubt over whether foreign cricketers will risk a return to playing in Pakistan. Pakistanis were quick to voice fears that Monday’s explosion in Lahore could derail plans to hold the highly anticipated final of the PSL there.

On that note, Waseem said that he would take full responsibility to make security arrangements as well as facilitate the management of the event at the National Stadium.

PSL Chairman Najam Sethi said in a talk show on TV following the Lahore blast that he had been in contact with several foreign players who indicated they would still be willing to play the final in Lahore.

“We are in touch with other foreign players so that we could replace those (contracted international) players who are not willing to play in Lahore.”