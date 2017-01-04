Hockey league imperative for revival of hockey: PHF

Lahore

Secretary, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Shahbaz Ahmad Senior said on Tuesday that holding of the Pakistan Hockey league is imperative for the revival of hockey at home.

“If we are able to organise our hockey league at home and make three to four years committed efforts at grassroot level we can lift the game out of present gloom,” he told APP here after the semi finals of the ongoing National hockey championship.

The former Pakistan celebrated ranked as all times best as the world’s most talented striker said, PHF is ready to organise the league in a trend setting manner at home.

“We are still awaiting Punjab Government’s permission in this regard and we have written letters to grant us permission as early as possible so we could get into the action for starting preparations for the mega event,” he said.

Shahbaz said the league will help in giving maximum number of matches to the home team which will help in improving the standard of the game besides lifting the individual performance of the player.

Answering a question, he said there will be no use to organise the league abroad as it will not serve the cause of benefitting hockey at home. Shahbaz, in this regard, quoted the example of India whose hockey has gained new heights after it launched its league few years ago.

“If Government can give permission to hold the final of Pakistan Super League in Lahore then we can also organise our league at home,” he added. Secretary PHF was of the view that the ongoing national hockey championship will serve as an ideal opportunity to tape new talent.

To a question he said in the current year the national senior team will be rebuilt to get desired results in the World Hockey League.

“In the present scenario the national selection committee is under heavy load of responsibility to select the right people for the right job in order to secure the future of the game,” said Shahbaz.

While giving his analysis and output on the performance of the players in the national hockey championship he said majority of the players lack in experience and temperament and they need to control their nerves for a better performance in crunch situations.

“What is important is the participation of our players in international events and in high profile hockey matches abroad and it is the best way to improve,” he added.—APP