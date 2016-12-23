Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Regional Under-16 Boys Hockey Championship postponed due to the ongoing Inter-School Games continued and the next date would be announced shortly.

This was stated by Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association while talking to APP on Thursday. He said because of the ongoing Inter-School Games in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the scheduled event of hockey has been postponed with new date would be announced very soon.

He said the General Council of the KP Hockey Association with members of the PHF Congress including Muhammad Saddique (Dera Ismail Khan), Wazir Zada (Bannu), Manzoor Ahmad Sadaat (Kohat), Syed Zahir Shah (Peshawar), Muhammad Ayaz ( Peshawar), former IG Muhammad Saeed Khan (Mardan), Tehsil Ullah (Charsadda), Haji Nawar (Nowshera), Malik Wadan (Swat), Muhammad Yousaf (Dir), Haq Nawaz (Haripur), Shaheen Khan (Swabi) will be organized in the next week.

He the agenda of the General Council will also be sent to the members of various districts affiliated with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association.

He said besides Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-16, announcement would be made regarding event like Under-14, Under-18, Inter-District Junior and Inter-Regional Hockey Championship.—APP