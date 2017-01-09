HOAP applauds KSA, MORA for Hajj quota restoration

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Officials of the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) have applauded Saudi Arabia government for the restoration of Pakistan Hajj quota. Talking to this scribe on Sunday the central chairman of HOAP Haji Sanaullah, KP regional chairman Haji Masood Shinwari and the former KP chairman Haji Waheedullah Afridi said that Saudi Arab has restored the 20% Hajj quota of Pakistan which was deducted during the years of 2013-2016.

Haji Sanaullah said the Hajj quota restoration would enable more Pakistani nationals to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the sacred obligation of Islam. The private Hajj organizer association officials stated that the Federal minister of religious affairs and interfaith harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf also raised voice for the restoration of 20% Pakistani Hajj quota which has now been restored. They said the federal minister played a significant role in Hajj quota restoration and all Pakistani nations was thankful to him.

The private Hajj association officials vowed for a more successful Hajj operation of the year 2017, the private Hajj companies of Pakistan would also provide best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims. It was to explain here that during the year of 2013 due to the construction and expansion work at the sacred Masjid of Al-Haram Sharif the Saudi Government announced the deduction of 20% Pakistan Hajj quota for three years which later extended to 2016.