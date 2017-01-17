HM of Boys High School Teertage

Ahmed Shah

Via Email

The Head-Master of Boys High School Teertage, Awaran, is performing even beyond the call of his duty. As we know, Awaran is one of the most affected districts of Balochistan and as such education does not find the place which it deserves. However, education in Teertage School is exemplary in spite of the fact that this is a government-run institution. The Head Master has brought in many changes in this institute, one of them is the end of cheating, something which is commonly practised in other schools in parts of the district/province.

The second change brought in by the HM is that the school is now on top of other schools. Apart from this, the HM has done a lot to better the environment. He and his team of teachers deserve a lot of applause. It is my humble request to DEO Awaran and CM of Balochistan that such Head-Masters and teachers should be posted to other schools to uplift the standard of education in the province.