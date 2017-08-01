Hizb commander unmasks Indian plot to scuttle freedom struggle

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Riyaz Naikoo has said that India and its agencies are hatching conspiracies to defame the indigenous Kashmir’s freedom struggle by linking it to terrorism.

Riyaz Naikoo on Sunday appeared in the funeral of martyred Shaikh Shariq Ahmad at Takuna in Puwlama and addressed a big gathering. He urged people not to fall prey to Indian tricks.

“Pakistan flag is our flag. Linking our struggle with Al Qaeda and ISIS is a ploy to defame it,” he said. Naikoo asked people not to support those who oppose Pakistani flag and Kashmir’s freedom struggle.

Before leaving the venue, Naikoo raised pro-Pakistan slogans like ‘Teri Jaan Meri Jaan Pakistan, Pakistan and ‘Pakistan Se Rishta Kya La Ilaha Illallah.” Three rounds of funeral prayers for Shariq Ahmad were held due to assemblage of thousands of people in hometown in Pulwama.

Shariq was killed along with his associate Shoukat Ahmad Mir during a siege and search operation in Tahab village of the district, yesterday.—KMS